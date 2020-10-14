CX Institutional Increases Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 351,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310,548 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 105,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of HEFA opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.