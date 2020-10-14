CX Institutional Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 49,291.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,780,000.

NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31.

