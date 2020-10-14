CX Institutional Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

CX Institutional lessened its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 525.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

EWZ stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

