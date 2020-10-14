CX Institutional Buys 7,881 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 494.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $83.76 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

