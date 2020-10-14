CX Institutional Purchases 5,193 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VBR stock opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.