Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 11,224 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $198.68 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.56 and its 200 day moving average is $176.46.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.