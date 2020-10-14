CX Institutional Sells 16,948 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,979 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 16,948 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after buying an additional 569,150 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in American Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,238,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $619,647,000 after acquiring an additional 468,502 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

NYSE:AXP opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

