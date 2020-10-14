CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 94,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

WBA stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

