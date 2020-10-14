CX Institutional Acquires 21,775 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12,164.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,771,000 after buying an additional 427,577 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 318.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after acquiring an additional 193,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $21,101,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $126.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average of $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

