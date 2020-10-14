Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 343.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3,850.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $203.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $208.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.