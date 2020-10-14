CX Institutional Sells 8,804 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

CX Institutional decreased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,694,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,619,000 after purchasing an additional 66,248 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,556,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,963,000 after buying an additional 95,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,996,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,963,000 after buying an additional 857,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,371,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,842,000 after buying an additional 1,836,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 430.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,707,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,541 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

