CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,564 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.