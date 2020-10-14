CX Institutional Purchases 13,139 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,276.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $210.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

