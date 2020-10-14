State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,713 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 299.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $74.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

