Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $823,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in General Electric by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after buying an additional 3,423,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.12.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

