Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 48,249 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,249 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Centene by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,663 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Centene Corp has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.97.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,378 shares of company stock worth $7,429,016. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

