State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 740 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. Equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

