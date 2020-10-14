Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.63 Million in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in WEX by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in WEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in WEX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 dropped their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WEX opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

