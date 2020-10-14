Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,759 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Amkor Technology worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 141,441 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 436,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 270,085 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $145,432.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,785. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

