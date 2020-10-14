Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 53,823 Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Fortress Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Hoenlein acquired 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $300,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,006. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.