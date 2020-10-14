Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in UGI by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in UGI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in UGI by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

