Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 35,989 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Cree by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,658 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,361 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $74.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, September 4th. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

