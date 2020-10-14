Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.