Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 28,268 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,268 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,352,000.

IYK stock opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $156.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.45.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

