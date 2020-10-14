Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

VOT stock opened at $191.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $192.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

