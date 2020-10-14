Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $978,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. 140166 boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.