Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

