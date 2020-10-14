Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,185,000 after buying an additional 118,158 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 210,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.