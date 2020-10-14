Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLX stock opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.31 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

