Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of AWF opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

