Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 119.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXE. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 101.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 499,325 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $113.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.25.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

