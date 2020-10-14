Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Argus upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

WM stock opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

