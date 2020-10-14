Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9,166.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $978,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co.
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $978,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co.
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of Comcast Co.
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of Comcast Co.
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
Clorox Co Holdings Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC
Clorox Co Holdings Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report