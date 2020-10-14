Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

