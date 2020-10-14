Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 794 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Rollins by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after purchasing an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rollins by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,765,000 after purchasing an additional 728,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,160,000 after acquiring an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,186,000 after acquiring an additional 528,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,304,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,873,000 after acquiring an additional 118,360 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

