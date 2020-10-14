Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1,627.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 60.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 78.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $174.58 on Wednesday. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

