Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,292 Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

