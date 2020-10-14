Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 160,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Shares of COG stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

