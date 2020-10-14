Tiaa Fsb Sells 886 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Target were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $166.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

