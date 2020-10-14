Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $649.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $618.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.67.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

