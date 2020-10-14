Tiaa Fsb Acquires 25,387 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,606.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 37,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

