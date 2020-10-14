Tiaa Fsb Buys 17,255 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,773,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.