Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 32.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $165.32 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

