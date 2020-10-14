Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Fortinet worth $22,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 50.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,669,000 after acquiring an additional 397,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,204,000 after acquiring an additional 108,017 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $130.61 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,354.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $337,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,537.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.