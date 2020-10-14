Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $16,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after purchasing an additional 188,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,019,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,183,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.44.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $301.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

