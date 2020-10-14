iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Position Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.53% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $124,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $108.56.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

