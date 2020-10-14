Tiaa Fsb Sells 62,523 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,523 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,233 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $487,569,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Bank of America by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,740,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

