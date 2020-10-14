Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,037 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 66,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,678,000 after buying an additional 313,800 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

