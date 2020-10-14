Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,004,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

LRCX opened at $374.19 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

