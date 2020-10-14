Tiaa Fsb Has $21.10 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after purchasing an additional 826,060 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

